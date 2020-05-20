Fayetta Louise Abraham
1936 - 2020
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Edmond Church for Fayetta Louise Abraham, 84, who passed away on May 18, 2020, at her residence. Msgr. Curtis Mallet, JCL will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Mausoleum.
Fayetta was a 1953 graduate of Kaplan High and graduated from Touro Nursing School in New Orleans in 1956. She had a love of music and a beautiful voice. She loved spending time with her family.
Fayetta, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Grady Schexnider and the former Gladys Hebert.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Sammy Abraham; five children, David and Vickie Abraham, Helene and John Dorsa, Grady and Danielle Abraham, John and Melissa Abraham, and Matthew Abraham and Suzanne Watson; grandchildren, Austin and Caitlin Abraham, Taylor and Jacques Billeaud, Sarah Abraham, Gabrielle Abraham, Luke Abraham, Ava Abraham and Avery Abraham; great-grandchildren, Corinne and Camila Billeaud and Aidan Abraham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Lilly Christina Abraham.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Pallbearers will be David Abraham, Grady Abraham, John Abraham, Matt Abraham, Austin Abraham and Luke Abraham.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Dr., Lafayette, La., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in American Press on May 20, 2020.
