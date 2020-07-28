1/1
Felicitas Padua
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felicitas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In many families the matriarch is the bridge that keeps the family connected. She is a wife, mother, sister, friend, and prayer warrior. This is a role that is not given freely. She is shaped by the storms of life. The rains that fall upon our lives, she provides the shelter. Her heart is sculpted by the winds of change. Her soulshine is given via the light of God upon her life. She is the rock we lean on when we can't stand upon our own. ~ Chuck Reeves.
Felicitas Hizon Rectra Padua was born in Manila, Philippines, on Oct. 11, 1936. She was the eldest of four siblings. She attended Sta. Catalina de Siena, managed by the Dominican nuns during her elementary and high school years. She also went to college at the University of the Philippines, Manila and earned her degree in Home Economics and Child Development.
She worked both at the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals of the Philippines. She also became a bank manager and building administrator at Paluwagan Bank. When she retired, she moved to the U.S. to be with her daughter and worked at Dillards.
She was an active church member of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes and also a member of the Dominican Third Order / Mother Francisca del Espiritu Santo community. She was very much involved in organized charitable ministries. She also served as a lector at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Lake Charles.
She enjoyed road trips to food festivals and pilgrimages with her daughter and friends, and she loved to cook. She was a strong, amazing and very lovable woman that will be missed by her cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulogio and Felicidad Hizon Rectra Sr.; and her brother, Dr. Eulogio "Logie" Rectra Jr.
She is survived by her only daughter, Therese of Lake Charles; sister, Myrna and husband Honorato Manzanilla; brother, Rizalito Hizon Rectra; Logie's wife Joan Rectra of New York; and nieces and nephews, Sheila Manzanilla, Phillip, Maribeth, James, Terry, Johanna and Grace Rectra.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Rommel Tolentino will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. with a rosary at 9:15.
In compliance with current COVID-19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Rosary
09:15 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 27, 2020
Will surely treasure the precious moments we shared. You really fought a good fight. Gone but will not be forgotten. Rest In God’s eternal peace, Ate Fely.
Edwin and Beth Salutillo
Friend
July 27, 2020
Lifting the family up in prayers...
Beau and Maria Faul Faul and family
Friend
July 27, 2020
I had the pleasure to meet you , nice, compassionate funny and all a lady. Just like in your picture giving smiles to everybody. I have just good memories of you. I know God is really happy to have you beside him...
Ximena
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
I love you mom
Therese
Daughter
July 27, 2020
Tita Bebe will be remembered for her larger than life personality, her beautiful soul, a giving heart, her joyful laugh, her selflessness and her incredibly razor sharp wit. She is dancing with the angels.
Gigi
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved