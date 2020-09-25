Felton Paul Watson, age 91, of Sulphur, Louisiana went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Felton was born on December 28, 1928 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Felton also known as "Snucky" was a native of Sulphur and a longtime member of Maplewood First Baptist Church. Felton proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of the VFW lodge # 8107. Felton worked as an Operator for Cities Service until his retirement. He also belonged to the Operators Union, Local #407.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma L. Watson, parents, William J. Watson and Esther Leger Watson, and one brother, Tommy Watson and wife, Nancy Watson.
Those left behind to cherish his memories are his daughter, Jeannine L. Chambers of Sulphur; son, Joseph C. Watson of Lake Charles; 6 Grandchildren; 12 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Patsy L. Cooley(Richard) and Barbara L. Garrison (Jack); and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 until time of service at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 4:00 p.m. in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux will lead services. A private graveside will be held at a later date.
