Florence Hilda Hoffpauir, 95, of Sulphur, La. passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Florence was born on June 2, 1924 in Sweet Lake, La. to Clement and Viola Granger. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and serving her community the most. Mrs. Florence hosted bingo at various places in the Sulphur area and was a lifetime member of the VFW auxiliary. She was also a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four children, Lynette Chaisson, Lennis Hoffpauir and wife Peggy, Arville Hoffpauir and wife Stella, and Brenda Martello; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Everett L. Hoffpauir Sr.; all of her siblings; two son-in-laws, Selby Martello and Dennis Chaisson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church. Visitation will begin Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary and a VFW memorial at 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines South Cemetery. Visitation will resume Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home until time of leaving for the church. Father Andrew Kollannoor, M.S. will officiate services.
Published in American Press on May 26, 2020.