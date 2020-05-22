It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Florence Jean Victorian of Lake Charles on May 18, 2020, at Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was the dearly loved wife of her Husband Clifford Victorian of Lake Charles. Born Nov. 11, 1945. Homegoing service will take place Saturday, May 23, 2020, viewing will take place from 9 a.m. till 10 a.m. at which time service will begin at Combre Funeral Home, 1200 Mill St., Lake Charles, LA 70601. Burial to follow at Combre Memorial Park.

