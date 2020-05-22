Florence Jean Victorian
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Florence Jean Victorian of Lake Charles on May 18, 2020, at Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was the dearly loved wife of her Husband Clifford Victorian of Lake Charles. Born Nov. 11, 1945. Homegoing service will take place Saturday, May 23, 2020, viewing will take place from 9 a.m. till 10 a.m. at which time service will begin at Combre Funeral Home, 1200 Mill St., Lake Charles, LA 70601. Burial to follow at Combre Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Service
10:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Burial
Combre Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 21, 2020
Remembering you in our thoughts and prayers. May God continue to bless you during this period of bereavement.
Dr. Kenneth and Linda Faye Wilson Calvert
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved