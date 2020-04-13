Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Florence Marie "Flo" Thomas


1985 - 2020
Florence Marie "Flo" Thomas Obituary
Florence Marie "Flo" Thomas, 35, was born March 14, 1985 in Lake Charles, La to the late Ellis Bowie Jr. and Betty Lou Floyd. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of Saints Cathefral Church of God in Christ. She was a graduate of Washington Marion Magnet High School and was attending Louisiana Pathways earning her certificate in Child Development Associate and was to graduate this month. She was employed by UCF Daycare. Flo departed this life Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Lake Charles. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Dale D. Mouton; daughters, Patricia and Delajia Leday; sons, Derrick Harden Jr. and Herbert Leday Jr.; and her siblings, Ashley Floyd, Arlene Burt, Ellis Bowie III, Marcus Floyd, Moses Thomas, Cindy McCloud, Vernita McCloud, and a host of other siblings, aunts, other love ones and friends. Her visitation will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in James Funeral Home Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic only the immediate family can attend. Please pray for the family.
Published in American Press on Apr. 13, 2020
