Hixson Funeral Home
Floyd Guillory


1950 - 2020
Floyd Guillory Obituary
Floyd Guillory, 69, of Westlake, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles. He was born in Mamou on Sept. 8, 1950. He was a graduate of Westlake Class of '68. He was proud of his service in the United States Navy. He retired after 32 years at PPG as a Welder. He loved fishing, outdoors, and loved working with his hands, whether he was helping others or building things around the house with his wife. Floyd loved crawfish boils and fishing with his sons any chance he got. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandsons, and loved them very much. He was a true family man.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ruth Guillory; two sons, Carl Guillory and wife Sylvia of Fenton, Mackie Guillory and wife Jessica of Westlake; two grandchildren, Chance Guillory, and Gunner Guillory; his mother, Helen Guillory of Westlake; brother, Paul Guillory of Pearland; and his sister, Janice Guillot and husband Mike of Lake Charles.
Floyd is preceded in death by his father, Felton Guillory; and his best friend, Ferrell Perron.
Services will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 4 p.m., with Rev. Mark Stanton officiating. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Wednesday at 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 4, 2020
