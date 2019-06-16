Major Floyd Patrick "Pat" Fontenot, 76, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in a local hospital.

Born in Lake Charles, La., to Darius Martin Fontenot and Felomae Bertrand Fontenot, Major Fontenot was a 1960 graduate of Lake Charles High School. He attended McNeese State University. Major Fontenot was a policeman for the Lake Charles City Police Department for 20 years, retiring as Assistant Chief in 1984. He was a member of the Lake Charles Police Department Pistol Team. Following his retirement, he moved to Hot Springs Village, Ark., where he worked as a member of the sheriff's department for nine years, retiring in 2000. The next 10 years of his life were lived in Mission, Texas, and then he returned to Lake Charles in 2010 to care for his mother and mother-in-law. Major Fontenot was an avid golfer, working part time at Mallard Cove Golf Course.

He is survived by his faithful wife of 57 years, Linda Hayes Fontenot; one son, Patrick Fontenot and wife Sue of Magnolia, Texas; two daughters, Shelly Espree and husband Eugene of Humble, Texas, and Tammy Cudd and husband William of Lake Charles; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Fontenot.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Deacon Brian Kirk will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday. At Major Fontenot's request, cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will be held at a later date. Published in American Press on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary