Major Foster Allen Doty, 91, of Lake Charles, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in his residence.
MAJ. Foster Alan Doty was born to Oscar Albert Doty Sr. and Eula Marie Porter Doty on Oct. 25, 1928, and was raised in Crowley, La. Foster was married to Melba Doty for 65 years.
He retired from 25 years of Service in the Army at the Officer rank of Major on Oct. 25, 1988. He belonged to the Third Battalion of the 256th Infantry Brigade and was Company Commander for 7 years. Foster retired as a Special Circuit Supervisor for Bell South after 32 years in 1984 and belonged to the Telephone Pioneers of America, Louisiana Chapter 24. He was a proud member of the American Legion W.B. Williamson Post 1, Past President and member of the Lake Area Runner's Club, McNeese Cowboy Club, and The Pioneer Club.
Foster was a distinguished and accomplished athlete throughout his lifetime. He was a graduate of Crowley High School where he competed in multiple athletic programs setting records that to this day have yet to be broken. He was named National High School and College Boxing Champion twice and was later inducted to the Golden Gloves Boxing Hall of Fame as well as the USA Boxing Southern Association Hall of Fame. He was a world-class long-distance runner competing to earn over 1,800 medals and trophies and holding the state record for the 60 to 64-year-old age group in the 25,000-meter race. Foster was named 1993 Olympian of the year for the Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games and was admitted into the Louisiana Senior Olympic Games Hall of Fame for sports on Oct. 2, 2003. Foster carried the official Olympic torch through Lake Charles in the year 1996. He was also the recipient of the HUBA BUBA Classic Men's Age/Weight Division Road Race World Campion in Lafayette on March 4, 1989.
Outside of his athletic achievements Foster's leadership skills carried forward. He was awarded the Theodore N. Vail Medal Award for saving a 5-year-old, Todd Muckleroy, from drowning in Contraband Bayou in 1971.
He and his family were members of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Melba "Dean" Foreman Doty of Lake Charles; daughter, Kristi Doty Guillory of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Kaelyn, Kristin and Donovan Guillory (Shelly); and two great-grandchildren, Decker and Hannah Guillory.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Juanita Gilbert; brothers, Gerald Wade Doty and Oscar Albert Doty Jr.; and son-in-law, Dennis K. Guillory.
Foster had many great achievements throughout his life, but the titles he was most proud to carry was that of husband, father, pawpaw and friend. To know Foster was to know a great man.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with an American Legion presentation at 5:30 p.m. and a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until leaving for the church at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Published in American Press on Jun. 23, 2020.