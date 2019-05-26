Foy Ray Green, The FOX, 72, of Westlake, La., passed away May 11, 2019. He was born in Amarillo, Texas, on Dec. 5, 1946, to Jack and Josephine Green of Many, La. He lived in Westlake most of his life, prior to moving back to Texas where he worked in the Pipeline Industry as a Chief Inspector. He was, very passionate about Bass fishing on Toledo Bend Lake and Falcon Lake where he built unique custom fishing rods in his spare time. He loved fast bass boats and enjoyed spending time at the lake with his friends and family. Left to cherish his precious memories are his wife, Terry Green; parents, Jack and Josephine Green of Many; two daughters, Cheryl Green Baker of Dequincy, La., Missy Green Statum of Carlyss, La., and fiancé Kevin White of Moss Bluff, La.; two stepchildren, Tiffney Garner and David Harris of Texas; three grandchildren, Joshua Foy Green and wife Lisa of Carlyss, Lacey Johnson of Singer, La., and Mackenzie Green of Dequincy; two great-grandchildren; brother, David Green and wife Vaundina of Kerrville, Texas; and sisters, Lavone Fryar and husband Johnny of Lake Charles, La., Melinda Keracik and husband Chuck of Conroe, Texas.

A memorial service will be held to honor his life at 2 p.m. Saturday June 1, 2019, at Siloam Baptist Church 35480 LA-191 Many, La. 71449.

In lieu of flowers or donations please send to church.