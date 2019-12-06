Home

Franca McDonald
Franca Siorpaes McDonald


1931 - 2019
Franca Siorpaes McDonald Obituary
Franca Siorpaes McDonald, 88, of Lake Charles, passed away at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in a local care facility.
Ms. McDonald was born on June 24, 1931, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, and moved to the States at the age of 17. She lived most of her life in Lake Charles and retired from Calcasieu Marine Bank after many years of service. Ms. McDonald was of the Catholic Faith.
In her spare time, she took joy in sewing and working in her flower beds. She had many beloved pets throughout her life and enjoyed their companionship.
Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Johnny McDonald (Liz) of Lake Charles; grandsons, Johnny McDonald Jr., Gene McDonald and Jesse McDonald (Nina) of Chesapeake, Va.; and one great-granddaughter, Payton McDonald.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kent McDonald; her parents, Rosa and Marcello Siorpaes; and a brother.
A private graveside will be held in Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 6, 2019
