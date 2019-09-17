|
|
Frances Carolyn Appleby Young, age 92, was born in Westlake, on April 30, 1927, to Harman Lee and Laura Grout Appleby. She went to meet Harold Hill and the rest of her family on Sept. 12, 2019.
She graduated from Westlake High School and attended McNeese. During that time she went to work as a legal secretary for John A. Patin. In the fall of 1948, she met her beloved Harold Hill Young, and they married March 1949. Together they were blessed with over 70 years of marriage, and still held hands wherever they went.
Carolyn was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star for more than 60 years, and was a member of Westlake chapter 228. As a very active member she held many offices on the local, district, and state levels, and received many honors. She had friends all over the country who still corresponded with her. She held a Gold Proficiency for knowing the Ritualistic Work. She was previously a member of Daughters of the Nile and the Social Order of the Beauceant. She worked for many years with the International Order of Rainbow for Girls and DeMolay International of which her children and grandchildren were active members. She was honored for her work with Rainbow with a Grand Cross of Color.
She traveled all over with Harold for his multitude of Masonic duties, and she joined several Masonic auxiliary orders. She was also a longtime member of the Ancillary Committee of the Jennings War Veterans Home and Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Hill Young; eldest son, Mitchell Young; parents, and three brothers, D.C., Harman "Pete" and Lewis Appleby.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathleen, Lewis Howard and Karen; three grandchildren, Elisabeth Anne, David Reed (Elena), Andrew "Drew" Joseph (Nadine); two great-granddaughters, Jessica and Courtney; two precious nieces, Shelly Appleby and Margaret Christopherson; and two loving nephews, Bernd Appleby (Christine) and Daren Appleby; numerous great nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Westlake United Methodist Church, and will resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.
Eastern Star service will begin at 1:30 p.m. and funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Joy Comeaux and Oliver McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Sept. 17, 2019