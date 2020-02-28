|
|
Frances Mae Landry Raley, 85, of Lake Charles, passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in her residence.
Mrs. Raley was born May 6, 1934, in Lake Charles, where she lived most of her life. She was raised in old Goosport and was a proud graduate of St. Charles Academy. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Heaven. She loved people and she and her late husband Joe, enjoyed many outings with the Krewe of Amicus.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an excellent cook and her life revolved around her family...especially the children. Her favorite pastimes included cards and Bingo and she always wanted to win!
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Scott Raley (Ellen) of Lake Charles, Jeanne McDonald (John) of Lake Charles, Gregory Raley (Tanya) of West Columbia, Texas, Colleen Smith (Gary) of Lake Charles, and Paula Raley of Lake Charles; siblings, Germaine Winn and Johnny Landry, both of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Ross Raley (Chelsea), Adam Raley (Leah), Beth Jones (Trey), Shane Foret (Jonathan), Chad Paulk (Holly), Sean McDonald (Kati), Gregory Raley (Jill), Grant Raley (Danielle), Gray Raley (Kristina), Britny Rudd, DeSean Smith and Tyler Rudd; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph F. Raley; her parents, Germaine and Robert Landry; five siblings; and a granddaughter, Kate Raley.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until leaving for the church at 9:30 a.m.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Adam Raley, Chad Paulk, DeSean Smith, Grant Raley, Gregory Raley and Gray Raley.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Raley's caregivers, Jean Alfred and Jeannie George, for their excellent care.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020