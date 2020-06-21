Frances Parrish, 90, of Lake Charles, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Parrish was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Nashville, Tenn. She was raised in New Orleans and lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She worked as a bookkeeper for Honeycutt Furniture for many years. She later worked for Dr. Campbell & Phillips Orthopedic for many years, before retiring.

Frances enjoyed bowling, competition square dancing, clogging, flower gardening, and water skiing with the boys in her younger years. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, where she was very active. She was in a prayer group, served as a lector, CCD teacher, and lay minister. She was also a part of the Pro-Life Protest in Baton Rouge, La.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Donald Ewing (Judy) of Moss Bluff, Edward Ewing (Betty) of Colmesneil, Texas, and James Dwayne Ewing of Alexandria, La.; eight grandchildren, Shane, Douglas, Derek, Corky, Dennis, Jarrett, Britni and Josh Ewing; 20 great-grandchildren; and many special friends and special neighbors.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at St. Henry Catholic Church with burial in Old Ritchie Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. There will also be visitation on Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the caring nurses and staff at Landmark of Lake Charles and Heart of Hospice.

