Frances Desselle Plauché, 77, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, in the comfort of her home.
Frances was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Lake Charles, La. to Mack Desselle and Lillie Mae Hantz Desselle. She was the first of four children. She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1960 as a leader of the Gatorettes. She attended McNeese State University and was voted most outstanding member of Phi Mu Sorority, where she made many lifelong friends. Frances and her first husband, Monty Hinton, moved to Houston, Texas where they lived and worked for 15 years raising their two children, Lori and Steven. Frances and her children returned to Lake Charles and she began working at Olin Chemical in Human Resources. She married Daniel R. Plauché in 1984. She retired from Lyondell (Olin) after 35 years of dedicated service.
Frances was a lady whose many talents reached far and wide and touched many souls. In her spare time, she achieved her floral license, was the Chairman of the Louisiana State Convention for china painting and was a host to the many Mormons along her way. A Christian, she had a green thumb and her flower gardens were always a thing of beauty often lending her yards to pictures for whatever the occasion. She had an artistic flair, matching her personality, and created many beautiful pieces from her china painting class. Frances was a fantastic cook hosting many large gatherings for family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, sewing and especially being with family, friends and grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents Mack Desselle and Lillie Mae Hantz Desselle; and by her brother, Johnny Mack Desselle.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel R. Plauché; her daughter, Lori Moss Daabes and husband Ahmad; her son, Steven C. Hinton; her grandchildren, Joshua, Abby and Hunter Hinton; Ryan and Brandon Moss, Marcus Moseley and wife Tashanna; her great-grandchildren, Liam, Noah, Owen, Kario, Addie and Dominic; her brother, W.C. "Bill" Desselle; her sister, Beth Desselle Michel and husband Terry; four nieces, one nephew; and many cousins and dear friends.
Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Consolata Cemetery. The Rev. Dave Lang will officiate.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Heart of Hospice, and to her caregiver Christine Guidry.
Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2020