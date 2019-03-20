Francis "Jane" Coble, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence in Welsh, La.

Jane, as she was known to friends and family, was born on Aug. 24, 1943, in Crowley, La. She attended school in Roanoke, La., where she graduated in 1962. In high school, she excelled on the basketball court and was voted Wittiest and Friendliest of her Senior class. She lived up to those titles throughout her life. She never met a stranger and she always put others before herself.

In 1972, she married her sweetheart, Clyde. They made their home in Welsh where they raised their daughter, Jackie. After retiring from the office of Dr's. Phil Kramer Jr. and Phil Kramer Sr., Jane spent most of her time with friends and family. Whether she was going to dinner at Cajun Tales or watching her grandchildren play, if Jane was around the people she loved, she was in her element.

Jane leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Clyde Coble; daughter, Jackie Bourque and husband Tony of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Aidan Stark, Jagger Bourque; brothers, Steve Meyer, Michael Meyer, Tommy Meyer; and sister Johanna Cormier.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Matthew and Catherine Meyer; her brothers, Charles Meyer, Ray Meyer, Edwin Meyer, Louis Meyer, John Allen Meyer, Clyde Meyer, and Matthew Meyer.

Service will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tony Bourque officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Frankie and Chad Meier to help fund the adoption of their first child. Donations can be made at PayPal.me/meieradoption.