"His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord," (Matt. 25:21) And the Lord called home His faithful servant, the Rev. Francis J. LaRocque, early hours of Oct. 30, 2019, and he entered the gates of Heaven after a lifetime of ministry and service, living his life as an example of humility and complete surrender to God's calling on his life.
Francis was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Big Rapids, Mich., to Frances Struble-LaRocque and Paul Arthur LaRocque. He grew up in Lake Charles, La., attending Lagrange High School and later graduating from McNeese State University. While at McNeese, he also expanded his talents in the Performing Arts, taking the stage as lead actor/vocalist in many musical plays. At the age of 16, he married the love of his life for 65 years, Peggy Plaisance-LaRocque. Together, they raised two sons and two daughters. His ministry in music began at a very young age. He traveled the world for 25 years as an evangelist and leading others to Christ in many countries. During that time, he produced multiple recordings of his music that will continue to speak his heart to listeners. Later, he began serving as pastor to churches in Gillis, LA, Sulphur, La., Eudora, Ark., Wichita, Kan., and Lake Charles, La., where he retired from Emmanuel Baptist Church. He also served on various mission boards and Baptist associations across several states. Even after retirement, he continued to step in and fill the pulpit for pastors, perform concerts on request, speak at Faith walk events, make continual trips to hospitals, nursing homes, and funeral homes to pray with the sick, the lonely, and the heartbroken. He loved his family with all his heart and always expressed that love with hugs, kisses, his words in prayer, and through his generosity in giving. He would always send a loving emoji whenever he sent a message to those dear to him, which always brought a smile on the receiving end. He loved to fish and, upon retirement, he spent many hours on Toledo Bend Lake catching the big ones and sharing that joy with his friends there. He also enjoyed his early morning coffee with his dear friends at Market Basket in Moss Bluff where they laughed and spoke of a lifetime of memories together.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Plaisance-LaRocque; his brother, Leo LaRocque of Lake Charles; his brother, Louis LaRocque, wife Gwen of Ragley, La.; his son, Bryan LaRocque, wife Renee Mathis-LaRocque; daughter, Cyndie LaRocque-McManus, husband Stewart McManus; daughter, Denita LaRocque-Conner, husband Dennis Conner; grandchildren, Kyle LaRocque and wife Samantha, Brennan LaRocque and wife Alicia, Ashlee LaRocque-Saxby and husband Levi, all of Moss Bluff, La., Kortland McManus and wife Gabrialle of Houston, Texas, Cameron McManus of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jonathon McManus of Lafayette, La., and Nathan Conner of Moss Bluff; also seven great-grandchildren, Bryson, Jackson, Brooks, Briggs, Eli, Emery and Ayva.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, Paul and Frances LaRocque; his brothers, Joe LaRocque, Paul LaRocque; his sister, Mary LaRocque-Laymon; and son, Steve LaRocque.
The family would like to express our great thanks to the doctors, nurses and multiple members of support staff at St. Patrick's, Lake Charles Memorial, Acadian Ambulance and Baylor St. Luke's Hospital in Houston, TX for the excellent care he received throughout his final months here on Earth.
Funeral service and visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. being officiated by Dr. Steve Bennett. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kyle LaRocque, Brennan LaRocque, Kortland McManus, Cameron McManus, Jonathon McManus, Nathan Conner and Levi Saxby. Burial will follow at Prien Pines Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 1, 2019