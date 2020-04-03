|
Francis McHenry Jones, 73, departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at a local hospital in Jennings, La. He was born April 15, 1946, to McHenry Jones Sr. and Arron Malveaux in Cottonport, La. He was a cement finisher until his retirement. He was a member of New Covenant Faith Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Jimmy Stevens. He loved cooking, dressing, Zydeco music and dance.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 55 years, Ella Jones; five sons, Dale Jones, Sanford Jones, Bryant Jones, Kevin Chavis, Ronald Jones; one daughter, Doris Lambert (John); one brother, McHenry Jones (Delores); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, McHenry Jones Sr. and Arron Malveaux; one son, Donald Jones; and one brother, Michael Fontenot.
A public walk-up window viewing, on the east side, will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., and private family visitation at 1:30 p.m., at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020