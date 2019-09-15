|
|
Lake Charles lost one of its most loved and cherished physicians on Sept. 14, 2019, when Dr. Francis Bride passed from the loving arms of his family and many friends into the arms of his Creator and Savior.
Francis was born Feb. 28, 1946, in Lake Charles to Francis X. Bride Sr. and Helen Connolly Bride. He was the third child born to a family of eight fun-loving and energized children.
Along with his brothers, Francis attended Landry Memorial (now St. Louis) High School and graduated in 1964. He attended McNeese State University and received an early admission to LSU Medical School in New Orleans as a three-year undergrad, completing internship, residency and specialty training at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Francis served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Lt. Commander, stationed in Oakland, Calif. Returning to Lake Charles in 1980, he opened practice as a gastroenterologist, with his mother Helen as his Number 1 aid and secretary. His practice grew quickly from recommendations and praise from many elderly patients. He always had a great affinity for the elderly, even after his retirement, visiting in homes and hospitals with encouragement.
There are no words for the generosity he extended. A great believer in education, Francis was especially supportive of the educational aspirations of those who worked for him in his practice and assisted others with their business or professional dreams and goals.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two siblings, Thomas Andrew Bride and Mary Anne Bride Little; his first wife, Wilma Davis Bride; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Blanchard Bride and Cindy Lou Kinberger Bride; his first wife, Wilma's son, Earl Guthrie; and Pat's son, Jeff Cole Lundy.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Lundy Bride of Lake Charles; sisters, Judith M. Bride and Patricia Bride Byrd (Gerald), also of Lake Charles; brothers, Michael Bride of Lake Charles, Jim Bride of Austin, Texas, and Jack Bride of Sunshine, La.; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by family of his first wife, Wilma Davis Bride, including stepson, Jamey Guthrie, stepgrandsons, Bill, Max and Austin Guthrie, and stepgranddaughters, Lee Ann and Mary Ann Guthrie and Kassie Boudreaux; special friends, Secmonuer Alexander, who was a caretaker and friend for many years, a very dear friend who was faithful to Francis throughout his life until the end; and his wife Pat's children, Hunter Lundy, Matt Lundy and Lynn Ray.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind and Rev. Randy Monroe will officiate. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given their beloved Francis to the doctors and staff of Heart of Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made to The St. Nicholas Center for Children, 2519 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601 or to the .
Published in American Press on Sept. 15, 2019