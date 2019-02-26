|
|
Frank Franklin, 50, passed away Feb. 23, 2019, in at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital.
He was born in Lake Charles and lived in Moss Bluff all his life. He was a tree surveyor and a painter. He never met a stranger and he was a kind loving brother.
He is survived by his sisters, Bernadine Dickerson of Westlake, Peggy McFarlain of Moss Bluff, and Tina Franklin of Lake Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ethel Franklin; brothers, Johnny McKay, Leonard "Lynn" Franklin and Bill Franklin; and sister, Jeanette Franklin.
Service will be Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at New Ritchie Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2019