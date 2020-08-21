1/1
Frank Hendrix Tyler III
1976 - 2020
{ "" }
Frank Hendrix Tyler III, 44, passed in his sleep on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in West Monroe, La. Frank, son of Frank Hendrix Tyler and Sandy Johnson Matthews was born on Jan. 17, 1976, in Kingsville, Texas.
Visitation will begin Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Dry Creek Baptist Church in Dry Creek, La. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Dry Creek Baptist Church in Dry Creek, La. with the Rev. Charlie Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery, Dry Creek, La.
Frank graduated from East Beauregard High School. He was an industrial pipe welder and supervisor, working primary in the Gulf Coast area.
Left to cherish his memory are his father Frank H. Tyler; mother, Sandy Matthews; step-mother, Debra Tyler; children, Owen Tyler, Gage Tyler, Karsyn Tyler, and their mother Jamie Brooks; his mother-in-law, Delores Owens; his brothers, Christopher Tyler and wife Lana, Benny Tyler and wife Emma, Aubery Warren Matthews; and his sister, Kaitlin Bellard and husband James.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Dave Johnson Jr. and Theresa Velma Johnson and paternal grandparents Frank H. Tyler and Cleo Gill Tyler.
Words of comfort to the family may be shared at www.labbymemorial.com.

Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dry Creek Baptist Church
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Dry Creek Baptist Church
AUG
22
Interment
Dry Creek Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vivian Smith
Friend
