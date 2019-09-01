|
Frank J. Watson Jr., or "Poppi" as he was called by his grandchildren and many others, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with his children, family and close friends at his side, surrounding him with an abundance of love. Frank was a 37 year resident of Liberty Hill, Texas, a community he loved dearly and worked tirelessly to make better.
He was born on Jan. 23, 1948, to N. Catherine Sweeney and Frank J. Watson Sr., in Lake Charles, La. His childhood was blessed with a large family and many friends with whom he has remained connected to throughout his life. Frank was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Duck hunting in the marshes, fishing on the bayous, rivers, lakes, and even the Gulf in his father's boat created some of his fondest memories with them. Frank was also a star athlete in his youth. He played as a starter on the championship Lake Charles High School basketball team, and he also excelled in track and field at the high jump and javelin throw. It's also in high school where he met and began dating the love of his life, Lynda (Lyn) Gail Jackson, whom he married on May 31, 1968. Frank and Lyn both attended Louisiana Tech University.
Frank and Lyn moved to Houston, Texas, in 1972 where Frank worked first in construction, and then later in sales related to the oilfield industry. After 10 years in Houston, Frank welcomed an opportunity to transition into the mortgage industry and moved with his wife and two children, Todd and Lecia, to Liberty Hill, where he has lived since. In 1989, Frank began a 27-year career in Texas school finance and budget management where his position morphed into the district's first Chief Financial Officer. During his nearly three-decade tenure in this role, he helped guide the district's financial health - enabling the district to flourish and grow to meet the needs of the growing community. Until his retirement in 2016, Frank strived to make every cent of revenue for the district be used prudently to serve the needs of the students. Even in retirement, he was actively engaged in working toward the continual betterment of LHISD. His heart was truly dedicated to providing the very best public education possible.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine; his sister, Kathy Natali; and his brother, Ed Watson. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 51 years, Lyn, now a resident of the Wesleyan at Estrella Memory Care facility in Georgetown, Texas; his two children, Todd (wife Stephanie) and Lecia (husband Dale Egli); his three grandsons, Nathan, Jacob and Gabriel; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Frank touched the lives of so many people. He was known for his quick wit, his sense of humor, his wonderful advice, his trust and his love. He was also known for his size and snow white beard, and was believed by many children in the district to be Santa Claus, to which he obliged. He was deeply loved by his family and many others, and there will forever be a void in their hearts with his passing; however, they are blessed to have had such an incredible man as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, father-in-law, brother-in-law and friend. The world and this community is a better place because of him, but will never be the same without him.
A celebration of Frank's life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the auditorium at Liberty Hill High School (16500 State Highway 29, Liberty Hill, TX 78642). In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to consider contributions to the newly formed "Frank & Lyn Watson Memorial College Scholarship Fund" online at: http://fundly.com/frank-lyn-watson-memorial-scholarship or at Verabank located at in Liberty Hill, Texas.
Published in American Press on Sept. 1, 2019