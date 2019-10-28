Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Frank James Jones


1926 - 2019
Frank James Jones Obituary
Frank James Jones, born July 1, 1926, son of the late Jesse and Tracy Ellender Jones, passed away October 22, 2019 in Jennings, at the age of 93.
Frank served in the U. S. Navy and was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed building furniture.
He is survived by his son, James Jones (Kristy); 2 grandchildren, Hannah & Chandler; numerous nieces and nephews. Frank is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patricia Jones; wife, Retha Jones; siblings, Walter Jones; Bobby Cormier; Jesse Ray Jones; Marie Nunez.
Funeral services are Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation is Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com or Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 28, 2019
