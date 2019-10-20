|
|
I love you too.
Frank Foitek, 83, left this world to continue his journey in heaven with all who preceded him on Oct. 17, 2019 AD. These past few weeks his family and friends visited him often, all left with what was to become, his last words on earth: "I love you too."
"I promise to find hope through the heartache, to find joy through the sadness, to find strength though incredible weakness, to love even when it is hard, to live freely and bravely, even when I am scared, to make the most of my days… to live in a way that would make you proud."
We are very proud of the man who sought only to protect his family and his country.
Frank enjoyed his time on earth with his family. He traveled to many states and countries following family as often as he was able. He loved us. He loved Johnny Cash, the Grit channel and going to church on Sundays. Always ready with his quick wit and humorous responses to any situation.
A special thanks to our neighbors, Carlos Archield, Betty and Betty and of course the Gatson family. Mr Sherman for his constant guidance. I would also like to thank his best friends Jim Hubbard and Darryl Fontenot who spent many a day just hanging out discussing the Astros and football.
Thank you to the Knights of Columbus and the VFW Post 3619 both of which have given Frank and our family many of our fondest memories.
He was born a child of God on Dec. 27, 1935 AD in West, Texas. The son of Frank and Estelle Foitek. He was the oldest of 8. He was a big brother to Jerry and Mary Rose, Bill and Katherine, Daniel, Rosalie and Edwin, JoAnn and Thomas, Patsy and Gary and Donna and Jerry. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann Ruzicka for 47 years. He was an incredible father to Belitha and Earl, Joe, Joanna and Dave, Valerie and Marty. The Pawpaw to Christian, Dacia and Mike, Misty, David and Katherine, Kelsey, Chayton, Elias, Noah, Norman and Breanna, Sloan and PJ. Great Pawpaw to Amber, Izzy, Adam, Gabriel, Mikey, Addie, Justin, Violet, Ari and Hope. Special Friend of Barbara Bolton of DeRidder.
Frank Foitek earned his Associates Degree in General Studies, a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master's Degree in Business from Northwestern State University all while supporting and raising a family of 6.
He has been a St Joseph's Catholic church member since 1962. Frank was a founding member of the DeRidder chapter of the Knights of Columbus. He was a 4th Degree knight, financial secretary and the Faithful Navigator for the Knights of Columbus. Frank Foitek Served in the United States Army for 20 years and is a Vietnam Veteran. After serving his country he then went on to work in the post office for 22 years, retiring in 1998.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. at Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder, La. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Visitation will start at 10 a.m. and service will begin at 11 a.m. at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1125 Blankenship Drive, DeRidder, La., with Father Jude Brunnert, M.S. officiating.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Aderhold Funeral Home, 808 Reagan, West, TX 76691, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St Mary's Church of the Assumption, 301 S. Harrison St, West, Texas, with the Rev. Paul Hudson as celebrant. Military graveside rights will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery conducted by West Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in American Press on Oct. 20, 2019