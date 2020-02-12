Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
2031 Opelousas Street
Lake Charles,, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Chretien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Joseph Chretien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Joseph Chretien Obituary
On Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 2 a.m. the Almighty God in his infinite mercy, called Frank Joseph Chretien to a peaceful rest to a land that is free from sickness and pain. He was one of fourteen children born to the union of the late Peter and Olena Chretien.
Frank served in the seminary for two years, then the Army for two years. He then returned home to Lake Charles and worked for Hercules for 32 years. He is a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Frank enjoyed watching his favorite sport baseball. But most of all he enjoyed singing songs by the Mighty Clouds of Joy, Smokey Robinson, and other Motown hits with his brothers and cousin Sherman Lubin.
Frank leaves to cherish her loving memories two daughters, Tisha Chretien of Lake Charles, La., and Ingra Lemelle of Houston, Texas; one son, James Phipps Sr. of Lake Charles, La.; one stepdaughter, Veronda Roberson of Houston, Texas; three honorary daughters, Gwen Poullard, Claudia Savoy and Johnnie Bell (Rellis) Chavis, all of Lake Charles, La.; four brothers, Verlin Chretien, Christopher (Velvet) Chretien, Ervin Michael Chretien and Nathaniel (Barbara) Chretien, all of Lake Charles, La.; five sisters, Veronica (Joseph Sr.) Bilbo, Patricia (Chester II) Daigle, Antoinette (Leo Sr.) Colquitt, Janet (John Jr.) Lewis and Yvette (Ernest) Edwards, all of Lake Charles, La.; three sisters-in-law, Louella Chretien of Lake Charles, La., Andrea Chretien of Houston, Texas, and Jewell Chretien of Baton Rouge, La.; one aunt, Doretha Guillory of Lake Charles, La.; one godson, Jermaine Chretien of Houston, Texas; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Chretien and Olena Chretien; brothers, Merculus, Earl, Alfred and Leonard Chretien; paternal grandparents, Christopher and Antoinette Chretien; maternal grandparents, Minor and Eva Stevens; and father- and mother-in-law, Marshall and Allie Fontenot.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -