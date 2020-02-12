|
On Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 2 a.m. the Almighty God in his infinite mercy, called Frank Joseph Chretien to a peaceful rest to a land that is free from sickness and pain. He was one of fourteen children born to the union of the late Peter and Olena Chretien.
Frank served in the seminary for two years, then the Army for two years. He then returned home to Lake Charles and worked for Hercules for 32 years. He is a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Frank enjoyed watching his favorite sport baseball. But most of all he enjoyed singing songs by the Mighty Clouds of Joy, Smokey Robinson, and other Motown hits with his brothers and cousin Sherman Lubin.
Frank leaves to cherish her loving memories two daughters, Tisha Chretien of Lake Charles, La., and Ingra Lemelle of Houston, Texas; one son, James Phipps Sr. of Lake Charles, La.; one stepdaughter, Veronda Roberson of Houston, Texas; three honorary daughters, Gwen Poullard, Claudia Savoy and Johnnie Bell (Rellis) Chavis, all of Lake Charles, La.; four brothers, Verlin Chretien, Christopher (Velvet) Chretien, Ervin Michael Chretien and Nathaniel (Barbara) Chretien, all of Lake Charles, La.; five sisters, Veronica (Joseph Sr.) Bilbo, Patricia (Chester II) Daigle, Antoinette (Leo Sr.) Colquitt, Janet (John Jr.) Lewis and Yvette (Ernest) Edwards, all of Lake Charles, La.; three sisters-in-law, Louella Chretien of Lake Charles, La., Andrea Chretien of Houston, Texas, and Jewell Chretien of Baton Rouge, La.; one aunt, Doretha Guillory of Lake Charles, La.; one godson, Jermaine Chretien of Houston, Texas; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Chretien and Olena Chretien; brothers, Merculus, Earl, Alfred and Leonard Chretien; paternal grandparents, Christopher and Antoinette Chretien; maternal grandparents, Minor and Eva Stevens; and father- and mother-in-law, Marshall and Allie Fontenot.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 12, 2020