Frank "Cooter" William Vige', 84, of DeQuincy, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Sulphur. He was born to his late parents, John and Alzora Vige' on Dec. 2, 1934, in DeQuincy.
Cooter worked as a cook on offshore rigs and worked as a pastry chef with his brother-in-law. He went to work for J.W. Bertrand hauling stumps to the Newport Turpentine Plant in DeQuincy, and he farmed beans. Cooter retired from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury as the Foreman over the Parish bridge crew after nearly 30 years.
Cooter was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed running deer with dogs, hunting squirrels, and Turkeys. He enjoyed fishing and camping outdoors with his hunting buddies. He also enjoyed raising his own vegetables all year round.
He is survived by his sisters, Selest Kendall of DeQuincy, Vera Gipson of Palestine, Texas; and one brother, Johnny Vige' and wife Midge of DeQuincy.
Cooter was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Gladys Berry, Leona Marcantel, Stella Ortego, Katy Dunham; along with two brothers, Herman Vige' and George D. Vige'.
Service will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church in DeQuincy on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Glenn George and Mark Norman officiating. Also, Don Shirley will be playing the piano. Visitation will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.
Service entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on Sept. 26, 2019