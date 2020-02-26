|
Funeral services for Franklin D. Johnson will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Arlen Smith and the Rev. Joe Wellman officiating. Committal service will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Franklin, 86, of Cravens, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 in Alexandria. He was born Feb. 6, 1934 in Cravens, the youngest child of George Washie and Nettie P. Johnson. Franklin spent his childhood with his parents and siblings in New Caney, Texas. He developed a life-long love for hunting, fishing and athletics, especially baseball.
After his return to Louisiana, Franklin married the love of his life, Betty Thompson and the couple resided in Cravens. Franklin served his community in many ways, working for 22 years as an Insurance Agent by profession, volunteering as a coach for summer league baseball and serving as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher for his Lord. He had a great love for his Lord, family, friends and community.
Franklin is preceded in death by his parents, George Washie and Nettie P. Johnson; and six brothers, Earl Johnson, Archie Johnson, Ernest Johnson, Arthur Johnson, Kelly Johnson and Roy Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Thompson Johnson of Cravens; his daughter, Rebecca Johnson of Sugarland, Texas; and his sister, Zelle Nichols of Hineston. He is also survived by his special daughters and son, Karol Garrett Edwards of Hineston, Randie Spears Strother of Cravens and Neal Thompson of Elizabeth, along with many other beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., then on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the chapel.
Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2020