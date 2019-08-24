|
Franklin Delano Guillory, born April 13, 1934, in Oberlin, son of the late John E. and Verna (Leger) Guillory, passed away in his residence surrounded by his family Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the age of 85.
Frank was a graduate of Oberlin High School, class of 1953. He joined the U.S. Navy and served in Korea and 3 tours in Vietnam. He was an equipment operator in the construction battalion. Frank retired after 31 years of honorable service. He then went to work for Moreno's Air Conditioning and retired after 20+ years.
He was a 22-year member of the St. Raphael Knights of Columbus, #3006.
He enjoyed tending to his garden, shrimping, cooking and listening to Cajun music.
Survivors include his children, Shirley Renee Prejean (Curtis), Verna Guillory, John "Johnny" P. Guillory (Cathy), Leonard Guillory; sisters, Priscilla Savoy, Cecile Meaux (Russell); 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Mary Alice Guillory; son, Franklin D. Guillory Jr.; grandson, Joshua Holland.
A Mass of Christian burial is Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church of Iowa, with the Rev. Dismas Mauk, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery with military honors. Visitation begins Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., led by the Knights of Columbus, #3006 in St. Raphael Catholic Church of Iowa and will resume Monday from 8 a.m. until service time. Services are under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Pallbearers assisting in his service are Draven Reuter, Jeremy Holland, Mark Prudhomme, Brandon Guillory, Chase Guillory, Leonard Guillory Jr.
Published in American Press on Aug. 24, 2019