Fred James Hill
1961 - 2020
Fred James Hill, born April 4, 1961, son of the late Johnnie Dale Hill, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 59.
Fred was a graduate of Iowa High School and worked as a truck driver for Transwood. He enjoyed collecting many different things.
Fred is survived by his wife, Beatrice Champagne Hill; children, Elizabeth Hill Cahanin (Scotty) of Breaux Bridge, Theresa Hetherwick of Ragley, Adrine Champagne (Lisa) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Anna, Jesse and Remy; great-uncle, Alexander Dewey "Pee Wee" Hill.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held in Jena Cemetery in Jena on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. Bro. Gary Davis will officiate.

Published in American Press on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
JUN
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Jena Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
