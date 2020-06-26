Fred James Hill, born April 4, 1961, son of the late Johnnie Dale Hill, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 59.

Fred was a graduate of Iowa High School and worked as a truck driver for Transwood. He enjoyed collecting many different things.

Fred is survived by his wife, Beatrice Champagne Hill; children, Elizabeth Hill Cahanin (Scotty) of Breaux Bridge, Theresa Hetherwick of Ragley, Adrine Champagne (Lisa) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Anna, Jesse and Remy; great-uncle, Alexander Dewey "Pee Wee" Hill.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held in Jena Cemetery in Jena on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. Bro. Gary Davis will officiate.

