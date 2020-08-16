1/1
Judge Fred R. Godwin
1934 - 2020
Judge (ret.) Fred R. Godwin, 85, passed away peacefully in a local care center on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, after a brief illness.
Fred was born on Sept. 4, 1934, in Oklahoma City, Okla., but lived in Lake Charles for most of his life. He attended Landry and LaGrange high schools as well as McNeese State University, before graduating from Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in Social Science and Law. He continued his education at the LSU Law School, where he received a Juris Doctorate degree, before returning to Lake Charles to begin his law practice. A partner in the firm of Godwin, Roddy, Lorenzi, Watson, and Sanchez, and its predecessor Hunt, Godwin, Painter, and Roddy, Fred practiced law for over three decades, with experience in trial and general practice law, including civil and criminal cases. He was then elected to the 14th Judicial District Court as a District Judge, a position he held for 12 years until his retirement.
While Fred was dedicated to the practice of law and the search for fairness and justice, he also loved his community and served it in various capacities. He served as a member of the Lake Charles Regional Airport Authority and of the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal Board of Commissioners, including two years as its president. In addition, he was elected to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, where he served as its president for one year. While on the Police Jury, Fred was instrumental in working with others to lead the parish away from the ward system of governing to the more progressive unit system, which took police jurors out of the day-to-day local government operation and created the office of the parish administrator.
Throughout his adult life, Fred was an ardent supporter of McNeese State University, having served as president and board member of the McNeese Foundation and the McNeese Alumni Association. He was an active member of St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, where he served as board chairman and sang in the choir. He was a member and past president of the Calcasieu Kiwanis Club.
He also had been a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps Reserve where he served two active duty stints.
A loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Fred always wanted to know how others were doing and listened intently to learn what was going on in their lives. He was an interesting conversationalist and a wonderful storyteller, and many were beneficiaries of his wise and sage advice.
Fred is survived by his three children and their spouses, Russ and Rhonda Godwin of Lake Charles, Griff and Dinah Godwin of Bellaire, Texas, and Louanna Godwin Goolsby and Allen Goolsby of Richmond, Va, four grandchildren, Russell Godwin, Anna Godwin Beavers, Sarah Godwin, Adelaide Goolsby, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Jeaneal White Godwin; his parents, Russell and Helene Godwin; and his sister, Mary Godwin Andrews.
The children wish to thank the compassionate staff caregivers from Home Instead who cared for their dad during his final days, especially Deidra Walker and Linda Broussard.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 5 -7 p.m. and beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday before the funeral service. In accordance with the Governor's orders, all rules concerning social distancing, mask, and attendance restrictions will be followed. The family recognizes these are difficult times and encourages anyone to take advantage of the funeral service streaming that will be available on the funeral home Facebook page in lieu of attending in person.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, to the McNeese State University Foundation, or to the charity of one's choice.

Published in American Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
19
Visitation
09:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
Fred, was a light in so many people's lives. His humor and great laugh, he shared so easily. Will true be missed. Our love and thoughts are with each of you.
Our love Nancy and Charlie Noland
Nancy Noland
Friend
