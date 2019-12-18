|
|
Freda Chapman Audas, 72, of Lake Charles, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019, peacefully with family by her side.
Under the direction of Lakeside Funeral Home, A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Lake Charles, with The Very Reverend Marcus Johnson officiating. Interment will take place in LeBlanc cemetery in LeBlanc, La., directly after mass.
Freda was born on Jan. 2, 1947, to Pearl (Hébert) and Alfred Chapman in Lake Charles, La. After graduating from Lake Charles High in 1965. Freda went on to graduate from LSU with a masters and was a certified clinical social worker. Freda worked for St. Patrick Hospital and then for many years with Calcasieu Parish School Board until her retirement.
Freda enjoyed making jewelry, embroidery, reading, gardening, watching old movies, traveling and spending time with her beloved cat, Wizard.
Freda was involved in numerous book studies and was a member of SWLA Rose Society for many years.
Freda was predeceased by her mother, Mary Pearl Hébert Wesling; her father, Alfred Chapman; and her siblings, Ruth Ortego Miller Loftin, Walter (Joyce) Ortego, Roland Ortego and Helen Ortego McKie. Freda is survived by her son, Mark (Jane) Audas, and grandsons Nate and Warner Audas, all of Midland, Texas; her sister, Priscilla Chapman Courville of Lake Charles; nieces, Kelley (Tom) Franks and Christi (Sammy) Kingsley, and Rose Miller of Lake Charles, Marietta Fruge of Eunice, La., and Teresa McKie of Vidor, Texas; nephews, Robert (Angie) Miller, Gerald Miller, all of Lake Charle,s and James Ortego of Eunice, Roy McKie of Anahuac, Texas; great-nieces, Julia Kingsley and Lauren LaRocca; and great-nephews, Trent LaRocca and Baylor Kingsley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hobo Hotel 650 E. School Street, Lake Charles, LA 70607; St. Nicholas Center for Children 2519 Ryan St., Lake Charles, LA 70601; or .
Published in American Press on Dec. 18, 2019