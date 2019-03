Freddine Lois Bihm Hinton, 84, of Hackberry passed away March 2, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Hackberry and a 1951 graduate of Hackberry High School. Freddine was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, a State Secretary for Louisiana High School Rodeo for more than 20 years and she loved music.

Freddine is survived by her husband of 64 years, Allen Hinton; daughter, Shayne Gremillion and husband Gordon; son, David Hinton and wife Beth all of Hackberry; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joelyn Bihm Buford and husband Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burney and Eva Bihm; two sisters, Hazel Stutes Ellender and Marguerite Bihm Hebert; and great-granddaughter, Cody Hebert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Hackberry with Father Alvind Minz, HGN officiating. Burial will be in New Hackberry Cemetery under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, with a rosary at 6 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church Hall. Visitation will continue at 8 a.m. until time of the service Monday, March 4.