Funeral services for Frederick James "Fritz" Prague, 77, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery Welsh, La. Father Alan Trouille will officiate.

Mr. Prague died at 11:45 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019.

A native and resident of Lake Charles, he was born Dec. 7, 1941, and was named "Pearl Harbor Baby of Lake Charles," being born only less than a minute after the bombing.

Fritz was a graduate of Landry High School and McNeese State University, majoring in Horticulture. He loved sports and especially baseball. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked for the U.S. Border Patrol as a customs inspector, serving in Eagle Pass and Brownsville, Texas, for many years.

After returning to Lake Charles, Fritz, being a devote Catholic, was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church and served as an usher. Later he was a member of St. Martin de Pores Church and resided at Brookdale.

He is survived by cousins, Mary Sue (Gilbert) Lyon of Welsh, and Anne (Dr. Lee J. Monlezun) of Lake Charles; many nieces and nephews; and friends at Brookdale.

Mr. Prague was preceded in death by his parents, Harry T. Prague Jr. and Etta Perkins Prague; grandparents, Harry T. Prague Sr. and Ada (Adaline Josephine) Love Prague.

Many thanks to the excellent doctors and staff at Lake Area ICU and his many friends and caretakers at Brookdale.