Frederick Louis Murphy passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 in his home with his wife and family by his side.

Fred was born on October 15, 1932 to L.J. and Stella Reese Murphy. He was a 1951 graduate of Lake Charles High School and attended McNeese College in Forestry. He was a member of the band in high school as well as college, where he met his wife of 64 years, Benidetta Palma Murphy. He was a member of the ROTC and was later commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army, finishing his service as a Captain in the Louisiana National Guard, Co K, 156 Infantry.

His career life included general manager of the Louisiana Division of Trinity Concrete Products, co-owner/operator of Sewell Sand & Gravel, owner/operator of Clearwater Marsh Hunting Club, and owner/operator of M & M Quick Stop.

Mr. Murphy was an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for hunting and fishing. He placed God and family above all else and he had a kind and generous spirit. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church, he placed God and family above all else and he had a kind and generous spirit.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, his daughters, Kathleen Simon, Mary Laurine and Steven McNeal, and Melissa Murphy; son, John Ira Murphy, Sr.; grandchildren Brittney, Melissa & Cynthia Simon, Jamie & Lindsay McNeal, Katie Murphy and companion Logan Monroe, John Murphy, Jr. and Matthew Murphy; great-grandchildren, Weston Murphy and Jackson & Beau Pettifield; siblings Barbara Frusha and husband Ronnie and Jeff Murphy and wife Adel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, Fred is survived by his in-laws Marie Ann Palma and Alfred and Margaret Palma.

Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, his son-in-law James Richard (Jimmy) Simon; great-grandson, Atlas Gray Monroe; and nephew, Joe Henry.

The family would like to thank Paul Henry, nephew, caregiver and companion to our dad, his private sitter Glenda LeDay and also Heart of Hospice for all of their wonderful care.

Services will be held at Consolata Cemetery in a private ceremony with family, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

