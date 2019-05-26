Services JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME 4321 LAKE STREET Lake Charles , LA 70605 (337) 478-8687 For more information about Frederick Russi Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church Rosary 5:00 PM Service 6:30 PM Visitation 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM Rosary 9:00 AM Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church Rosary 10:00 AM Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church Rosary 11:00 AM Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church Rosary 12:00 PM Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church Rosary 1:00 PM Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church Burial Following Services New Bethany Cemetery at Saint Charles Center Moss Bluff , LA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Frederick Russi Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rev. Frederick "Fred" Russi

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Rev. Frederick F. "Fred" Russi, 78, a retired priest of the Diocese of Lake Charles, at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Russi, a native of Lafayette, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

The Most Reverend Glen John Provost, Bishop of Lake Charles, will be the celebrant with priests of the Diocese concelebrating the liturgy. The Reverend Don A. Piraro will be the homilist. Burial will follow the Mass in New Bethany Cemetery at Saint Charles Center in Moss Bluff under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church, with a Rosary recited at 5 p.m. and a Scripture Service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation continues from 8 a.m. Thursday until the time of Mass. Rosaries will be recited at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. noon and 1 p.m. Thursday in the Church.

He is survived by the Caraways, his adopted family.

Father Russi was born Jan. 19, 1941, in Lafayette, to Charles Frederick Russi and Susan Fisk Russi. He graduated from Cathedral High School and began his priestly studies at Immaculata Seminary in Lafayette, then Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans and did post-graduate studies at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

He earned a B.A. in Philosophy in 1963 and his M.Div. in 1986, both from Notre Dame Seminary. Father Russi was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Lafayette by The Most Reverend Maurice Schexnayder, Bishop of Lafayette, on Dec. 17, 1966, and celebrated his First Solemn Mass on Dec. 18, 1966, in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette.

His initial pastoral assignment was at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas as an Assistant Pastor and served as chaplain at the high school.

Father Russi served for three years as Assistant Pastor to St. Margaret Catholic Church in Lake Charles, followed by a stint at St. John the Evangelist in Jeanerette, Sacred Heart of Jesus in Broussard, and Immaculate Conception Church in Lake Charles.

In late 1974, he was named Pastor to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Oberlin, serving there for 12 years, before being assigned as Pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Raymond in 1986 and serving there until June, 1997. He was thence named pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Oakdale, ministering there until his retirement in June, 2004.

In 1980, upon the establishment of the Diocese of Lake Charles, Father Russi was incardinated as a priest of the diocese. He served as a member of the Clergy Personnel Board of the diocese on two separate occasions as well on the diocesan Vocation Advisory Board.

"Padre," as he was affectionately known by many, was a lover of all of God's creation and greatly appreciated the outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman, he dreamed of taking an African Safari to hunt big game and see unique wildlife. He enjoyed training dogs for hunting and field trials; Labrador retrievers and pointers were his favorite breeds. He also enjoyed the game of golf and belonged to several golfing groups over the years. He was a gifted poet, as well, although he seemed to keep that talent rather private. Published in American Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries