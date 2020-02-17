Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church
Lake Charles, LA
View Map

Fredrick Dean Kaufman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fredrick Dean Kaufman Obituary
Fredrick Dean Kaufman, 65, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on Feb. 15, 2020, in a local hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Fred will be remembered for his wit, gregarious personality, and generosity. Born in Kansas, Fred was raised in Baton Rouge, attending Broadmoor High School. He is a graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana where he served as president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. During his life, Fred loved coaching softball, hunting with his dog, watching the Yankees, cooking delicious food, landscaping, and woodworking. He served as Captain of the Krewe of Barataria for several years. Fred was a devoted and loving father always supporting his daughters in their endeavors. Being an entrepreneur, Fred owned and operated several businesses in the lake area.
He is preceded in death by his parents Alvin "Boo" Kaufman and Bonnie Kennedy Kaufman, two nephews; Andrew and Joshua Kaufman, and niece Bonnie Kaufman.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving daughters, Blair Lumpkin and husband, Blake and Annie Smith and husband, Jonathon; grandchildren Abby Cate and Lane Lumpkin and Madeline Smith; brothers Brad Kaufman and wife, Jean and Barry Kaufman and wife, Judy; his companion, Terri Gragson and her daughters Heather Slavin and Annie Laurie Chiasson; several nieces and nephews; and a host of lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles. Rev. Katie Black is to officiate. Cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
The family request that in lieu of customary remembrances donations be made to the in Mr. Kaufman's memory.
Published in American Press on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fredrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -