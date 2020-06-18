Fredrick Dean Parker, 77, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on June 17, 2020, in a local care facility.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Roberta Bobbi Parker.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Parker (Shelly) and David Parker; daughters, Christina Adaway (Joshua) and Michelle Parker Lee; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Parker; and sister, Deborah Barnes.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake, La.
Published in American Press on Jun. 18, 2020.