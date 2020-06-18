Fredrick Dean Parker
Fredrick Dean Parker, 77, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on June 17, 2020, in a local care facility.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Roberta Bobbi Parker.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Parker (Shelly) and David Parker; daughters, Christina Adaway (Joshua) and Michelle Parker Lee; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Parker; and sister, Deborah Barnes.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake, La.

Published in American Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Magnolia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
