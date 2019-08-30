|
Fredrick John "Fred" Thomas, 87, passed away in a local care facility Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Born May 10, 1932, to John and Stella Thomas in Dayton, Ohio, Fred was the owner and operator of Honeycutt Furniture Store from 1955 until 1988. He became a permanent fixture of the McNeese Cowboy football team in the 1970s and will be remembered for his enduring dedication to the Cowboys. He was a member of the MSU Cowboy Club, serving as President in 1978 and 1979. He served as Assistant Equipment Manager from 1990 and was named to the MSU Hall of Honor in 1991. Fred was either in the press box or on the sidelines for McNeese football games for 256 straight games.
Aside from the time he dedicated to McNeese football, Fred enjoyed playing golf, feeding the birds in his back yard, and eating Blue Belle ice cream. He will be sorely missed by many, and most especially by his children and beloved granddaughters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Greg Thomas of Lake Charles; daughter, Teri McCain of Moss Bluff; long-time companion, Margie Ann Thibodeaux; sister, Sandy Jones of Juno, Fla.; four granddaughters; Mandy Parrett and husband Fabian, Jessica McCain and fiancé Brandon Chavanne, Heidi Montiville and husband Dalton, and Katie Gregg and husband Brandon; six great-grandchildren, Kaden Howard, Drake and Harper Chavanne, Tatum and Leighton Parrett, and Colton Gregg; the mother of his children, Freda Thomas; and Mark McCain, son-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. The family has asked that friends in attendance wear their McNeese shirts or McNeese colors in memory of Fred's unwaivering devotion to McNeese Cowboy football. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the MSU Athletic Department.
Published in American Press on Aug. 30, 2019