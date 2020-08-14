Fritzgerald B. Mouton, loving mother, grandmother and friend, peacefully departed her earthly life surrounded by her family, on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the age of 84

Fritzgerald worked at Muller's Department Store, The White House and the Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury. She was member of Throne of Grace, where she served as a greeter. She was also a member of the 14th Socialite Club.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joel Mouton (Patricia), Patrick J. Mouton Sr. (Cynthia), Donna Jacobs (Greg), Michelle Celestine, Stephen Mouton (Amanda); 17 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Joseph Mouton Jr.; parents, Ernest and Janes Etta "Sweet Mama" Williams; and grandson, Andrew Mouton.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Throne of Grace Fellowship with Pastor Wilton J. Red officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is in the church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Due to new restrictions from the State of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards, the gathering capacity will be limited and face coverings will be required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store