|
|
Gabe Allen Vick, 44, passed away in a local hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1975, in Sulphur, La., to Ronald and Ann Vick. He will be remembered as a loving father and for his smile, laugh, kindness and generosity. He enjoyed hunting and watching football. He enjoyed life and did it his way.
He is survived by his son whom he loved dearly, Turner Allen Vick; mother, Ann Vick; brother, Josh Vick (Dana); nieces, Tinsley and Briles; nephew, Hank; and other beloved family members.
He was preceded in death by his father.
His funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The Rev. Mark Bray will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Goos Cemetery in Moss Bluff. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and will continue Friday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an account at Iberia Bank which will be titled: Turner Vick Benefit Fund.
Published in American Press on Jan. 23, 2020