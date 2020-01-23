Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Gabe Vick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabe Vick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabe Allen Vick


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabe Allen Vick Obituary
Gabe Allen Vick, 44, passed away in a local hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1975, in Sulphur, La., to Ronald and Ann Vick. He will be remembered as a loving father and for his smile, laugh, kindness and generosity. He enjoyed hunting and watching football. He enjoyed life and did it his way.
He is survived by his son whom he loved dearly, Turner Allen Vick; mother, Ann Vick; brother, Josh Vick (Dana); nieces, Tinsley and Briles; nephew, Hank; and other beloved family members.
He was preceded in death by his father.
His funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The Rev. Mark Bray will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Goos Cemetery in Moss Bluff. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and will continue Friday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an account at Iberia Bank which will be titled: Turner Vick Benefit Fund.
Published in American Press on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -