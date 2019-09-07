Home

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Gabriel Ye-Theriot
Resources
Gabriel Trent Ye-Theriot Obituary
Gabriel Trent Ye-Theriot, 5, of Lake Charles, entered into Heaven, where Jesus welcomed him with open arms on Sept. 3, 2019.
Gabriel was a native of Lake Charles. He attended Pre-Kindergarten at Trinity Baptist and was in Kindergarten at A.A. Nelson Elementary. He loved music and dancing and had started taking piano lessons. He enjoyed playing games on the iPad with his brother, playing with "Gravedigger" and monster trucks and playing with his dog, Jimao. He was a creative thinker, always building forts of blankets and pillows and making trinket gifts for family and friends. Gabriel loved to be silly. He was full of life, love and laughter and has created countless priceless memories in his brief time on earth.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Michael Trent Theriot and Yan-Ye of Lake Charles; his brother and best friend, Hunter Trent Ye-Theriot of Lake Charles; paternal grandmother, Niva Theresa Theriot of Lake Charles; maternal grandparents, Dajian Ye, Lifang Jiang; uncles, Thomas Theriot and wife Donna of Baytown, Texas, Ed Theriot and wife Kim of Lake Charles and Kevin Theriot of New Orleans; aunts, Christy Theriot and Shelly Theriot, both of Sulphur; cousins, Tiffany, Stephanie and John Theriot and Thomas James Theriot Jr.; dear friend, Andy Pan of Lake Charles and beloved dog buddy, Jimao.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Terry Theriot; maternal great-grandparents, Qin Ye, Quanyin Zhou, Qiuanhe Jiang, Guiqing Lv and paternal great-grandparents, Edward and Ruby Theriot.
His funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 09, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Steve James will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Sunday will be from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation Monday will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the church.
Memorial donations may be made to at st.jude.org.
Published in American Press on Sept. 7, 2019
