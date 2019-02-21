|
|
Gabriel Wallace Morgan, 16, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019.
Gabe is fondly remembered by his family as a joker yet deeply loving and compassionate. He enjoyed dancing, music, skateboarding, parkour, art and video games.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Karen Kahookele; stepfather, Kevin Hartstine; four brothers, Trey Morgan, Seth Thibodeaux, Johnathan DeRamus, and Taylor Morgan; grandparents, Pat and Tiger Mize, Dan and Judy Kahookele, and George and Debbie Gibson; great-grandmother, Margie Lodrige; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Author Morgan Jr.; and great-grandfather, Fred Lodrige.
A visitation of friends and family will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a balloon release at 4 p.m. The family request guests to come casually dressed. Following the visitation cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2019