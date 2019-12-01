Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
1933 - 2019
LAKE CHARLES - Garland Domingue, born Feb. 28, 1933, son of the late Simon and Eva (Leger) Domingue, passed away in a local hospital Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the age of 86.
Garland was member of the CFMA Hall of Fame and VFW. He was a Cajun musician for over 50 years. Garland served in the U. S. Army.
Garland is survived by his daughter, Christine LaCombe and husband Johnny; grandchildren, Michaela Dawn Courts, Johnnie David LaCombe, Eric Matthew LaCombe, Jacob Adam LaCombe; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles "Mann" Domingue; Kenneth Domingue (Carolyn); and beloved pet, Sasha.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Olive Domingue.
Visitation will begin Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the visitation under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
Published in American Press on Dec. 1, 2019
