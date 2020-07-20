July 17, 2020 at 1:29 a.m., Garland Vige gained his eternal reward. "His Lord said unto him, well done thou good and faithful servant…enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." His work on Earth is done. His time in Heaven began.

For many years, Mr. Vige served the Lord by pastoring many area congregations. He is now in the presence of the Lord with many of his faithful brothers and sisters that he led on Earth. He retired from Citgo Petroleum in his fifties and enjoyed his time fishing, woodworking and visiting with friends and family. One of his favorite pastimes was worshipping the Lord through the music of the Reverend Murrell Ewing and Reverend Timothy Spell.

He was preceeded in death by his wife of 54 years, Janell LaVergne Vige.

Garland and Janell had three children that were the beat of his heart. Keith Vige (Tammy) of Moss Bluff, La, Cindy V. Dickson (Adonis) of Lake Charles, La, Lamont Vige (Tammy) of Gillis.

He was also blessed with four grandchildren; Devon and Caitlyn Toedter and Ryan and Sean Dickson.

He is survived by one remaining sibling, Joann Francois of Eunice, La and his of wife 8 years Joann Vige of Pontotoc, Mississipi.

Other family members that have gone before him are parents Martin & Rita Vige, and siblings Lena Young, Elberta Pugh, Mildred Wells, Paul Vige, Totsy Kelemen and Elray Vige.

Arrangements include visitation before the service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday July 20, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff with the service to follow at 2 p.m. Officiating is the Reverend Jon Hair.

Internment will be at Westlake Memorial Garden under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation for the love and care shown to their father given by Ms. Elley Buller (his caregiver) and Heart of Hospice.

In compliance with current COVID-19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

