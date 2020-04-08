Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Resources
More Obituaries for Garland Dailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland Royce Dailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garland Royce Dailey Obituary
Garland Royce Dailey, 65, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Fields.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Garland retired from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury after 25 years of service. He enjoyed hunting arrowheads and working in his yard, especially flowers and plants.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Charlotte Dailey; his son, Damon Wayne Dailey; his brothers, Carl Dean Dailey and wife Margo, and Rodney Dailey, all of Sulphur; two grandchildren, Kourtnee Silvers and husband Raven, and Devin Dailey; his great-granddaughter, Saige Silvers; and his beloved dog and cats, Snowball, Sambo and Sassy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Hazel Dailey.
A private graveside service was held in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Andrew Moore officiated.
Published in American Press on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -