Garland Royce Dailey, 65, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Fields.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Garland retired from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury after 25 years of service. He enjoyed hunting arrowheads and working in his yard, especially flowers and plants.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Charlotte Dailey; his son, Damon Wayne Dailey; his brothers, Carl Dean Dailey and wife Margo, and Rodney Dailey, all of Sulphur; two grandchildren, Kourtnee Silvers and husband Raven, and Devin Dailey; his great-granddaughter, Saige Silvers; and his beloved dog and cats, Snowball, Sambo and Sassy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Hazel Dailey.
A private graveside service was held in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Andrew Moore officiated.
Published in American Press on Apr. 8, 2020