Garry M. Shay was a resident of Sulphur, La. Garry gained his angel wings on Saturday, June 8, 2019, due to complications from pneumonia.

Garry loved visiting all his friends and family, going to church, playing bingo, taking care of his dog Sam, and especially holidays! Garry loved to dress up as Santa and the Easter Bunny, and worked holidays at various businesses in Sulphur, bringing joy to both children and adults. Garry worked many years on his lawn service business and in his youth, worked on projects for under privileged youth in Calcasieu Parish.

Garry is survived by his five siblings, J.W. Shay (Carol), Robert Shay (the late Barbara Shay), Buddy Shay (Sue), Nora Shay Hale (Fred), and Pete Shay; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Sam.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Maplewood United Methodist Church, 11 Center Circle in Sulphur, La., with Pastor Marcus Wade officiating.

The family wishes to thank his many friends, especially Raymond LeBlanc, his church family, and his bank family for all of their love and help through the years.