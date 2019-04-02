Home

Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
Gary Pierce
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church
Gary Pierce
Gary A Pierce


Gary A. Pierce, 68, of Welsh, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Golden Age of Welsh. He was born to his late parents, James and Beulah Pierce on Aug. 12, 1950, in Jennings, La. Gary was a native and lifelong resident of Welsh and was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, where he was an Usher. He was a member of the Jaycee's and the Optimist Club of Lacassine. He retired from Coca Cola as a special events coordinator and Jeff Davis mosquito control.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Erline Landry Pierce; two daughters, Stacie Pierce of Welsh, Kristal Batchelor and husband David of Kinder; one sister, Carol Lynn Pierce Allemand of Welsh; one grandson, Christopher Soileau; and two step grandchildren, Janice and John Batchelor; along with many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Sam Pierce; along with his mother and father-in-law, Ella and Leolian Landry.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Father Alan Trouille officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m., led by the Catholic Daughters. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2019
