Gary Dale Duplichan, 66, of Sulphur, La., lost his short battle with cancer in his home on April 27, 2020. Gary was born in Kinder, La., to Preston and Ethel Duplichan on March 19, 1954, on the feast of St. Joseph.
Gary grew up in Kinder until moving to Sulphur his sophomore year. He played football for Sulphur where he met many of his lifelong friends. He graduated from SHS in 1972. After high school he and his best friend, Jeff Free, started working in wastewater treatment where they worked side by side for the last 47 years. He took great pride in his work at the "bug pond."
To know Gary was to love him. He was known to all as a calm, cool and collected soul with a friendly smile for all. A true "Mr. Fix It," he was a tinkerer at heart and a jack of all trades. His favorite pastimes were staying busy in his shop, figuring out how things worked, and helping out his brother on his farm. He was the epitome of a humble man. He lived life fully and compassionately and always wanted to find a solution to problems, especially when it involved the needs of his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Ethel Duplichan; and his close friend, Brad DeCoux.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna Merriman Duplichan; daughters, Jessica (Chuck) Reed and Kelli Duplichan; son, Matthew (Miranda) Duplichan; sisters, Peggy Delahoussaye of Nederland, Texas, Linda Faye (Harold) Primeaux of Carencro, La., Kim (Wilbert) Trahan; brothers, James Roy (Vickie) Duplichan and Lee (Donna) Duplichan; and his five beautiful grandchildren that lovingly called him Papa G, Charlie, Camille, William and Julia Cate Reed and baby Jade Duplichan.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 12- 4 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with cremation to follow. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 10 people at a time, as per state compliance.
Published in American Press on Apr. 30, 2020