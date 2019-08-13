|
|
Gary James LeBlanc, 56, departed this life on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. He was born on Jan. 18, 1963, to Anthony LeBlanc and Betsy Bates LeBlanc in Lake Charles, La. He worked as a plumber for many years at Pistol's Plumbing.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Minister Clifton Stevens, officiating. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 13, 2019