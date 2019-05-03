Home

Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First New Life Missionary Baptist Church
311 1st Ave
Lake Charles, LA
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First New Life Missionary Baptist Church
Gary Kaough Obituary
Gary Kaough, 69, was called home on April 26, 2019.
On Dec. 10, 1949, God blessed the union of Cecile and Houston Kaough with the birth of Gary Kaough, in Lake Charles, La. Gary was a 1967 graduate of W. O. Boston High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran having received several awards and honors including the Bronze Star. Gary was gainfully employed at City Service (Citgo) and later retired from Dyn McDermott Petroleum Operations Company.
To mourn his passing and cherish his memory are his children, Natonia Kaough, Caressa Kaough, Krystal Kaough and Gregory Kaough. Grandchildren include Donavan Sonnier, Dante' Sonnier, and Nyla Guidry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Doucet-Kaough; his father, Houston Kaough; and his mother, Cecile Kaough.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 311 1st Ave., Lake Charles, LA 70601. Homegoing celebration will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First New Life Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Dwight E. Barker Sr. will be officiating. Burial will in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 3, 2019
